Woman's shock as lightning hits transformer

SCARY: Lightning struck this power pole as Caylen Manskie drove past in her car.

SCARY: Lightning struck this power pole as Caylen Manskie drove past in her car. Mike Knott BUN040118CAYLEN3

CAYLEN Manskie was one of the two women in Bundaberg to have a shockingly close encounter with a lightning bolt in Wednesday's thunderstorm.

Ms Manskie told the NewsMail that she was on her way to her partner's house when a lightning bolt struck a transformer next to her, showering the Hyundai Getz in sparks.

"I couldn't even see it (the bolt)," she said.

"There was a bright yellow flash then a shower of bright orange sparks and two huge banging sounds like a shot gun going off.

"It was very close, I thought it hit my car."

It was 6.15pm, just as the storm was getting underway, that the lightning strike hit along Walla Street, Ms Manskie said she was as the Tattersalls Hotel about to go through the round about towards the school when she narrowly escaped electrocution.

Other than on television, she said she had never seen lightning hit anything before, let alone a few metres away from where she sat.

"I jumped pretty high," she said.

"My head hit the roof of the car and the smell was insane, then people started coming out of there houses to check what it was.

"I just couldn't wait to get to my partner's place.

"The car in front of me that started to stop and I was like KEEP GOING PLEASE!"

An understandably frightened Ms Manskie said she was still shaking an hour after the ordeal.