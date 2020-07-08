Woman‘s ‘miracle’ find in couch

A woman thought her beloved pet rabbit was dead after it had been missing for 22 days. Then it turned up alive.

When Melbourne woman Grace's pet rabbit Sharon went missing from the backyard she feared the worst.

While it wasn't the first time the animal had made an escape, after three weeks and no sightings she assumed her beloved pet was gone for good.

"We absolutely figured she was definitely dead," Grace told news.com.au.

"She'd been missing before: the first time she wiggled out of the gate and someone picked her up and took her to the vet, we fixed that problem so we were like how could she have possibly gotten out?"

Sharon is now back in the yard where she can eat something more appropriate.

Unlike Sharon's first escape, which happened overnight, this time she'd vanished in the middle of the day from their inner north Melbourne home.

"I was giving her a carrot and I turned my back to hang up the laundry and I couldn't find her anymore," Grace said.

"I walked everywhere looking for her and I couldn't find any fur or blood on the road or anything, so I was pretty sure she wasn't hit by a car or taken by a fox.

"I thought someone must have found her and kept her, which I was fine with because at least someone would be looking after her and likes her."

Grace, 22, and her housemate dropped notes in neighbourhood letterboxes and even posted an ad on a website set up to find lost pets, but no one had found Sharon.

Then 22 days later, after coming to terms with the fact her rabbit was gone forever, Grace discovered why none of the attempts to find her had succeeded: Sharon had never left.

Sharon laps up a drink following her discovery inside of a couch after being missing for more than three weeks.

"Our friend was staying over one night and she pulled out the couch to sleep on, we'd already gone to bed and she called out 'I found Sharon'."

"We were both like, 'Oh no, don't make us come look at our dead rabbit', but she was alive!"

Not just alive, but apparently fine with her situation.

"She was almost mad at us for finding her," Grace said.

"If she'd been worried or stressed or missed us she would have given herself a little heart attack and died, but she didn't realise she was in trouble so she lived … on pure apathy.

"She didn't know she was in trouble, she was just eating the duvet."

The rabbit was skinny and thirsty but otherwise fine.

While rabbits in the wild are thought to only live a couple years, domesticated rabbits can regularly live as long as 12.

After three weeks spent inside a couch with nothing but feathers from a duvet to eat, Sharon, who Grace thinks is about four or five years old, was found "skinny and thirsty but otherwise completely fine".

"It's miraculous, call the Catholic Church, she's actually a miracle," Grace said.

Due to the ongoing virus situation in Melbourne, and the fact there didn't seem to be anything wrong with the rabbit, a vet gave some instructions for checking the animal out over the phone.

Grace said she was initially hesitant about calling the vet due to the bizarre way the rabbit had been found.

"I thought she was going to be really judgey but she was just like, 'Nah man, they get into places'."

Sharon won't be jumping back inside the couch any time soon.

Still, Grace was surprised Sharon was happy to stay in her hiding spot for so long.

"I know rabbits can scream, I've seen videos, she didn't make a single noise."

Grace kept Sharon inside for a few nights, worried the emaciated rabbit wouldn't be able to cope in the Melbourne winter.

"She was real mad about it, she hated it," Grace said.

Sharon has now returned to her usual backyard home.

While exactly how she managed to survive her 22 days inside the couch will remain a mystery, Grace has made sure there's no chance it will happen again.

"The couch is gone," Grace said. "It's sitting out the front waiting for the next hard rubbish.

"I want it out, it's full of demons."

