Crash Perth St
Woman's lucky escape as car flips in suburban crash

Tara Miko
Bev Lacey
by and
2nd Apr 2019 1:34 PM | Updated: 2:02 PM
A WOMAN had a lucky escape after her car was flipped on its side in a suburban Toowoomba crash.

Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle crash at the corner of Perth and Curzon Sts just after noon with reports a woman was trapped in the overturned vehicle.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services station officer Shane Brown said crews on arrival determined the woman was encapsulated.

"Thankfully (crews) didn't have to use … hydraulic cutting equipment," he said.

Two vehicle crash at the corner of Curzon and Perth Streets. One person transported to hospital with minor injuries. April 2019
Two vehicle crash at the corner of Curzon and Perth Streets. One person transported to hospital with minor injuries. April 2019 Bev Lacey

Firefighters helped the woman out the vehicle and she was then assessed at the scene by Queensland Ambulance paramedics.

The woman suffered scratches and bruises in the incident, which Mr Brown said could have been worse.

Toowoomba Chronicle

