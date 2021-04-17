Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A woman has been rushed to hospital after falling five metres off a building early on Saturday morning.
A woman has been rushed to hospital after falling five metres off a building early on Saturday morning.
News

Woman’s lucky escape after horror fall

by Darren Cartwright
17th Apr 2021 11:35 AM

A woman has had a lucky escape after surviving a harrowing five-metre fall from an inner-city building.

Paramedics were called to Gotha St in Brisbane's Fortitude Valley at 4.51am on Saturday.

The woman sustained only an arm injury and was taken to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a stable condition.

A woman fell off a building in Gotha St, Fortitude Valley. Picture: Google Maps.
A woman fell off a building in Gotha St, Fortitude Valley. Picture: Google Maps.

It is unclear whether she fell from an apartment or possibly a business.

"It was a private address," a Queensland Ambulance Service representative said.

Police have no report of the incident.

The inner-city street has a major apartment complex, several smaller ones and business premises.

Originally published as Woman's lucky escape after horror fall

accident fall from height

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CONCERN RISING: Residents form new flood protection group

        Premium Content CONCERN RISING: Residents form new flood protection group

        News “People want real flood protection for Bundaberg not just an expensive levee that...

        Teen avoids jail after repeatedly punching partner in face

        Premium Content Teen avoids jail after repeatedly punching partner in face

        News He also dragged her by the hair and hit her with a broom handle during the shocking...

        JIVE TIME: The Kitty Kats swing into Paragon for new show

        Premium Content JIVE TIME: The Kitty Kats swing into Paragon for new show

        News The upcoming show will see you dance the night away to music from the Roaring...