Woman's leg trapped in car wash crash

LEG TRAPPED: Emergency services assisted a woman after her car slammed into the side of an automatic car wash bay.

LEG TRAPPED: Emergency services assisted a woman after her car slammed into the side of an automatic car wash bay. Carolyn Booth

A WOMAN has been treated for leg injuries after her car smashed into a wall and the spray mechanism at an East Bundaberg car wash.

Emergency services were called to the Princess Street business just before 10am after the woman's leg became trapped.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said it appeared the driver accidentally hit the accelerator instead of the brake and she tried to exit the car before it hit the wall, causing her leg to become trapped between the door and the side of the car.

The impact caused significant damage to the front driver's side section of the silver sedan.

Firefighters were able to slide the car away from the wall to free the woman's leg before she was assessed and treated by paramedics for minor leg injuries.