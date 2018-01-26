Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Woman's leg trapped in car wash crash

LEG TRAPPED: Emergency services assisted a woman after her car slammed into the side of an automatic car wash bay.
LEG TRAPPED: Emergency services assisted a woman after her car slammed into the side of an automatic car wash bay. Carolyn Booth
Carolyn Booth
by

A WOMAN has been treated for leg injuries after her car smashed into a wall and the spray mechanism at an East Bundaberg car wash.

Emergency services were called to the Princess Street business just before 10am after the woman's leg became trapped.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said it appeared the driver accidentally hit the accelerator instead of the brake and she tried to exit the car before it hit the wall, causing her leg to become trapped between the door and the side of the car.

 

LEG TRAPPED: Emergency services assisted a woman after her car slammed into the side of an automatic car wash bay.
LEG TRAPPED: Emergency services assisted a woman after her car slammed into the side of an automatic car wash bay. Carolyn Booth

The impact caused significant damage to the front driver's side section of the silver sedan.

Firefighters were able to slide the car away from the wall to free the woman's leg before she was assessed and treated by paramedics for minor leg injuries.

Bundaberg News Mail
BREAKING: Bureau monitoring 'a thunderstorm complex'

BREAKING: Bureau monitoring 'a thunderstorm complex'

The Bureau is monitoring 'a thunderstorm complex' in the Coral Sea that could form into a tropical cyclone.

Bourbong Street litter a disgrace

DISGUSTING: Litter strewn across Bourbong St after car-enthusiast gatherings on Thursday nights.

Food wrappers and broken bottles not the best look for our CBD.

Mike Tyson advert is a sucker punch for violence survivors

An advertisement starring convicted rapist and self-confessed domestic violence perpetrator Mike Tyson is airing during the Australian Open.

Should a Mike Tyson advert be aired during the Australian Open?

BREAKING: Police jet in trouble near Bundaberg

A police jet has had engine troubles over Bundaberg.

Australia Day disaster averted by pilot

Local Partners