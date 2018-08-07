Info woman gave to her crush lead to co-worker's rape

A woman has faced court over a robbery at a Mackay region hotel in 2015.

A WOMAN who wanted to "ingratiate" herself with a man betrayed her workplace and divulged information that led to a woman's sexual assault and a $41,000 robbery.

Mackay District Court was told yesterday of Ngawaiti Rawhiti, 24, of Sarina, who in December 2015 provided information to a man who she had a crush on who was a customer at the hotel where she worked.

This information led to the robbery of the hotel, the rape of a co-worker and a four-year prison sentence.

The man offered her $5000 for information on how to reconcile the tills, as well as to be tied up and play along with the harrowing robbery.

Another man, a housemate of the robbery's mastermind, sexually assaulted a woman during the course of the robbery.

Rawhiti pleaded guilty to armed robbery with violence.

Crown prosecutor Elizabeth Kelso said it was unsure whether Rawhiti was paid the $5000 for her part in the robbery, which was only discovered by police in July, 2017.

Ms Kelso said Rawhiti provided a false statement to police and even sought out victim's compensation.

Ms Kelso noted that her part in the robbery was "integral" to the crime being committed.

Legal Aid Queensland barrister Bronwyn Hartigan said Rawhiti had been punishing herself ever since the robbery.

"She has punished herself every day since. She has withdrawn from her family and friends ... turned to alcohol and ice use," Ms Hartigan said.

Judge Brian Devereaux read excerpts from a victim's impact statement.

"...I fear for my safety, I have a nightly lock up routine I cannot sleep without doing," he said.

"I feel unsafe in my own home, there are occasions I lie awake in bed.''

"This has had serious, long-term damaging consequences for one of the victims of the offence," Judge Devereaux said.

Rawhiti was sentenced to four years in jail.

She will spend 16 months behind bars before she is eligible for parole.