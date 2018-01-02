Woman's horror as son and husband forced off road by car

"IT'S my worst nightmare."

A father and son are lucky to be alive after a close call with a four-wheel drive on North Bucca Road.

Wife and mother Tracey Searell said the two were on their way home from Paradise Dam when he saw a white single cab Nissan Patrol GU coming towards him and "didn't even attempt to move over which left my husband no option but to go off the road".

While her husband managed to keep his Aprillia (motorbike) upright after hitting the gravel at 65-70kmh, the near-collision left Robert and his Ninja 300 (motorbike) in a pile of dust.

"It's clear from the tyre marks on the road that Rob had moved right over to avoid a collision," she said.

"The result was that while he tried his best to keep his bike upright he was pushed too far off the road and ended up with what looks like his almost new bike will be written off - he is a very lucky young man not to have gotten some serious injuries.

"He has some significant bruising and skin off down his right side and will take a while to recover. The doctor said he was very lucky as they were not riding too fast and he was wearing good quality gear."

With one bike bright red in colour with the headlights were on and the other bike bright green with headlights on and the rider in a bright green yellow helmet, she said there's no reason "short of alcohol or drugs or just not caring" for the driver not to have seen them.

The idea of sunstrike or sun in the eyes at all, has also been ruled out according to Ms Searell, who claims it simply is not even an excuse and it was a non issue.

Tracey Searells son Robert was run off North Bucca Road on his motorcycle.

Ms Searell said she knew something was wrong when the two took longer than it should have to get home.

"My husband rang me immediately to tell me, he knows it's my worst nightmare (and) my son was apparently telling him 'don't tell mum'," she said.

"I could have lost my husband and one of my sons and a little girl could have lost her daddy all because of irresponsible motorists on the roads.

"Safety is a must with my husband and sons, but when others on the roads don't take care lives get lost."

In the last 14 months alone, she said her kids have lost a great mate due to irresponsible motorists, have seen a great man suffer immensely due to an "idiot" pulling in front of him without regard and one of her kid's school mates lost a father to another "idiot".

In a message to who was behind the wheel, Ms Searell said "only a coward does what you did".

"Do the right thing and hand yourself in - while you may think you got away with this, you have not," she said.

"We will find out who you are and inform the police."