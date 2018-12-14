Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Horror find in plane pocket. Picture: Instagram
Horror find in plane pocket. Picture: Instagram
Offbeat

‘Gross’ find in plane seat

by Ally Foster
14th Dec 2018 5:53 AM

A passenger was left disgusted to find that used hair extensions had been left in their seat pocked on a flight.

They were also left on the floor - and hadn't been cleaned up

The offending video was posted to Passenger Shaming, an account that uncovers grim videos of bad flight etiquette from all over the globe.

It shows long, straight blonde weave that presumably fallen out of the head of the person who was sitting there before and then left there.

The caption on the video reads: "Just another hairy sitch … Excuse me ma'am, you forgot something."

One user commented: "That's so gross, like I can't or don't want to think about it. Then on another flight some mother will let her baby put their mouth on that pocket."

Meanwhile another said: "I have seen a lot but this is a first."

"Why oh why are people so nasty," one person asked

plane seat pocket tourism travel

Top Stories

    Fatal stabbing accused: 'I'm not going anywhere'

    premium_icon Fatal stabbing accused: 'I'm not going anywhere'

    Crime MAN accused of murder has fronted court on an unrelated charge, telling the magistrate he didn't really want a lawyer because he wasn't "going anywhere”.

    'Luxury' vessel joins Lady Musgrave Experience fleet

    premium_icon 'Luxury' vessel joins Lady Musgrave Experience fleet

    News Works on the Tobruk begin but no completion date has been set.

    Local Partners