Woman’s creepy find behind mirror

A woman in the United States has made a creepy discovery behind her bathroom mirror - and it will make you think twice the next time you feel notice a draught in your home.

New York woman Samantha Hartsoe documented her unsettling investigation into the "cold wind" she always felt in her bathroom in a series of TikTok videos that have been viewed more than 10 million times.

"It doesn't matter how high the heat goes, I'm cold, right?" Ms Hartsoe said. "So I walk into my bathroom and I feel cold air blowing on me."

Realising the breeze was so bad you "can see my hair blowing in the cold wind", Ms Hartsoe tried to work out where it was coming from.

Samantha Hartsoe couldn’t understand why her bathroom was always cold. Picture: TikTok/@samanthartsoe

"I start searching right, there's a vent up there, nothing is coming out, there's a little bit of air coming out of this light switch but there's not enough air to blow this hard on me," she said.

"So I start feeling and the air is coming from the mirror … and then the mirror moves."

As Ms Hartsoe removes the mirror she finds a rectangular hole and exclaims: "There's a room back there!"

Baffled, Ms Hartsoe decides to climb through the hole and investigate.

"I have to go in and figure out what is on the other side of my bathroom," she said. "Like, what if someone is living in there?"

Once she makes it through to the other side Ms Hartsoe is stunned to find an entire unfinished apartment that is "freezing".

She worked out the cold air was coming from behind her bathroom mirror. Picture: TikTok/@samanthartsoe

When she removed her mirror, she discovered this hole. Picture: TikTok/@samanthartsoe

There were "trash bags of stuff" as well as other "signs of life" including a drink bottle.

But what unsettled Ms Hartsoe the most was that the door to the apartment was unlocked, causing her to declare she was "cementing this mirror down" after she made it back to her apartment.

"My landlord is going to get a really fun phone call tomorrow," she said.

Her videos have attracted thousands of comments of spooked people who said it was their "worst nightmare".

"The fact that the door was unlocked and very recent brand water bottle instantly makes me think of a spying situation," one person wrote. "That's just my anxiety talking."

She decided to go through the hole and find out what was on the other side. Picture: TikTok/@samanthartsoe

On the other side she discovered an unfinished apartment. Picture: TikTok/@samanthartsoe

The unlocked apartment had ‘signs of life’. Picture: TikTok/@samanthartsoe

"What if it's a two-way mirror and someone's been living there and watching you," another said.

One viewer said they too had experienced the same issue in their apartment.

"OMG I'm having the same problem! Have air coming from the same spots. Also in NYC," they wrote.

But others didn't see the discovery as a bad thing, with one person writing: "Girl if no one lives there you just hit the jackpot. Create a new wing in your apartment."



