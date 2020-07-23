Woman’s costly choice to drive to doctor after drinking

IN COURT: Charmaine Birch received a hefty fine after being caught drink driving.

IN COURT: Charmaine Birch received a hefty fine after being caught drink driving.

A TRIP to the doctor has become very costly for a woman after she was charged with drink driving.

Charmaine Ann Birch pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to the offence today.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Grant Klaassen told the court police were called on April 14 after they received information that Birch had driven to the Ashfield Doctors Surgery while intoxicated.

When police arrived they saw Birch’s car parked in the disabled bay and saw her in the driver’s seat with the door open.

Birch admitted to drinking six cups of wine that morning and said knew she would be over the limit.

A breath test returned a reading of 0.213.

Sgt Klaassen told the court Birch had like offending in her history, with a previous reading of 0.379 in 2014.

He submitted to the court Birch would benefit from a period of probation.

Birch’s Lawyer Gavin James told the court his client made full admissions to the offence.

Mr James said his client suffered from depression and had issues with alcohol.

He said she was now medicated and getting help with her alcohol issues.

Mr James said while he would normally submit probation as an appropriate penalty, it would be hard for Birch to attend as she would lose her licence and lived at Yandaran.

Mr James said Birch had already been without her licence for three months.

Acting Magistrate Neil Lavaring took into account Birch’s plea of guilty and the facts, including her high reading.

He also took into account she was now getting help with her problem.

Birch was fined $1200 and disqualified from holding a licence for 12 months.