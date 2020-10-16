Menu
Kaylene Conradi was found in breach of her probation order after commiting more offences and failing to report.
Woman’s continued criminal offending breaches probation

Geordi Offord
16th Oct 2020 5:00 AM
A WOMAN has been resentenced after she breached a probation order she was given last year.

Kaylene Conradi, 44, appeared in Bundaberg District Court after continuously engaging in criminal behaviour found her in breach of the order.

Crown prosecutor Erin Kelly told the court Conradi was given the probation order last year after she was sentenced for unlawful use of a vehicle while a passenger.

Ms Kelly told the court Conradi failed to report on seven occasions and had also been formally warned.

She said Conradi also committed a number of further offences.

Ms Kelly said the offending reflected on Conradi's continuing drug problem.

Conradi's barrister Callan Cassidy told the court his client had partial compliance with her probation order.

He said his client had also moved out of the area to get away from offending and drug using associates.

Judge Tony Moynihan found the breach was proved and resentenced Conradi to three months imprisonment which was immediately suspended for a period of nine months.

A conviction was recorded.

