Woman's concern after she says metal fell from bridge

A WOMAN has expressed grave concern after she says she saw a seven-foot piece of metal boxing fall from the Burnett Traffic Bridge - narrowly missing a fisherman in a boat.



Emmalee Rutherford said about 1pm today she was on the northern side of the bridge walking her dog with her daughter.



"We walked down the boat ramp and there was a boat with one guy in it just idling around over the other side, on the upriver side of the bridge," she said.



"My daughter was asking me about the scaffolding and cages on the bridge and wanting to know what they were doing."



Ms Rutherford claims that that's when she witnessed the chunk of metal drop into the water.



"It slid out of the scaffolding and came crashing down into the water," she said.



"If this guy had of been 5m closer to the bank it would have been over."



Ms Rutherford said she tried to find a worker, but no one was around.

FRESH COAT: The repair and repainting of the Burnett Traffic Bridge. Mike Knott

"I don't know how it fell.

"The whole length of boxing just slid out of the scaffolding and fell."



Ms Rutherford described the experience as very scary.



"There were people on the walking path under the bridge too and it wasn't far from them," she said.



Ms Rutherford said being a public holiday, it was hard to touch base with relevant authorities, but she wanted whoever was in charge to be made aware of what had happened.



She said she left a message with the council to let them know.



The NewsMail has contacted the Department of Main Roads, who is in charge of the repair works, for comment.

The Burnett Traffic Bridge has been undergoing long-term repair works to replace the bridge's old lead paint.

Last month, the bridge's load limit was temporarily reduced to 30 tonnes following a car crash where a vehicle collided with the side of the structure.

The load limit was restored to 42.5 tonnes on April 10 after repair works were carried out.