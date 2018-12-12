Woman's car torched in terrifying road rage attack

Tracey Vella with dog Tilley following a road rage incident in which two men assaulted her and torched her car at Mt Walker.

WHAT should have been a run of the mill drive from Rosewood back to Mt Walker turned into a nightmare for Tracey Vella.

Mrs Vella was still badly shaken this morning as she recounted the terrifying ordeal in which two younger men crashed into her car on a country road south of Ipswich, before assaulting her, rummaging through her belongings and setting her car alight.

A brave Mrs Vella put up a fight with the two suspected drug addled offenders, but gave up and ran after one of them punched her in the back of the head.

"I was driving home along Rosewood-Warrill View Rd and I got to the area we call the three ways, which is where Ebenezer Rd comes out, and that was where I first noticed this other vehicle," Mrs Vella said.

Mrs Vella tried to overtake the white utility on a straight section of road about a kilometre before Christensen Rd, but as she passed, the ute collided with her vehicle, a late model Nissan X-Trail.

Both vehicles pulled over and Mrs Vella carried her handbag believing she was about to exchange details.

"That is when the younger one of the two went straight to the driver's seat of my car and tried to start it," Mrs Vella said.

She fought with one of the men in an effort to protect herself and her belongings, but gave in when the man punched her in the back of the head.

"I kept hitting him with my handbag because that's the only thing I had," she said.

After running away and hiding near some trees, she saw a fire start next to her vehicle.

After the men took off towards Rosevale in their ute, Mrs Vella rang for help.

Firefighters were unable to save the vehicle.

Police interviewed her at Yamanto station late Tuesday night.

Police are now appealing for information from anyone who saw the suspicious older model white utility in the area about 8.30pm.

The ute had a white bull bar with two aerials and a tool box in the back.

One of the offenders was described as aged in his late 20s, stocky with dark hair and a baseball cap.

The other was shorter, about five foot six inches, with light brown hair and wearing dirty jeans and boots.

Anyone with information can phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.