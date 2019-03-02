Woman's bold bid to cash in on stolen identity

FRAUD: Jacinta Mason was convicted and not further punished

FRAUD: Jacinta Mason was convicted and not further punished contributed

A BUNDABERG woman who used another person's drivers licence to apply for a credit card has faced court after spending six months in prison.

Jacinta Mason was arrested in April last year after police raided her Fortitude Valley home on suspicions of fraud.

Mason was sentenced to 12 months in prison at Southport Magistrates Court, however the additional four fraud-related charges before the Bundaberg Magistrates Court happened to "slip through the cracks”.

Police Prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess said Mason had submitted an online bank application in December 2017 using the identity on the driver's licence, in an attempt to obtain a credit card with Commonwealth Bank.

The court heard Mason attached payslips from a company in the victim's name, however police later confirmed that the victim had never worked for the company and had also never banked with Commonwealth.

At the time of the April 2018 raid ,detectives located the driver's licence and Commonwealth Bank cards in Mason's possession.

Mason told police the items belonged to a friend, however police were able to identify through the tracking of Mason's internet IP address that the online banking application was made at her place of residence.

Defence lawyer Mary Buchanan said her client had already been to jail for the offence, but these charges were somehow left out of her sentence.

"These offences should have been dealt with then,” Ms Buchanan said.

"There's a large amount of offences she's currently on parole for.

"She went to jail in April 2018... but for some reason police didn't see her until September 26, 2018 where she was then charged for these offences, but they're all interlinked.”

Ms Buchanan said Mason had developed a serious drug problem throughout 2010 and 2011 but her latest stint in jail had been the wake-up call she needed.

"She's been drug-free since going into prison last year and she's got her life back on track,” Ms Buchanan said.

"She made a series of goals while she was in prison, which were to get into university when she got out, to get secure housing and to organise ID which she hadn't had in years.

"She's been accepted into university, she started this week, and she's got housing.”

Acting Magistrate Neil Lavaring convicted and did not further punish Mason on all four charges considering she was already on parole.