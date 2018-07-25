Menu
A search for a woman who went overboard on a ferry has ended in tragedy. Picture: Westpac Rescue Chopper
Woman’s body found after ferry overboard

25th Jul 2018 7:37 AM

THE body of a woman has been found by water police in Sydney Harbour after she went overboard while riding a Manly ferry.

Reports that a female passenger had gone overboard about 2.20pm near Bradleys Head on Tuesday sparked a major search for the missing woman.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter helped scan the water for an hour after emergency services were alerted.

Marine Area Command officers and North Shore Police Area Command also conducted a search of the area, later pulling her body from the water.

Paramedics treated the woman but she could not be revived.

A Westpac spokesman said it was unclear how the woman died but witness reports indicated she took her own life.

Anyone needing support can call Lifeline on 13 11 14.

