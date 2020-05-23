Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police have set up a crime scene at a hotel, after reports of someone falling from a balcony led to officers discovering a woman’s body last night.
Police have set up a crime scene at a hotel, after reports of someone falling from a balcony led to officers discovering a woman’s body last night.
Crime

Woman’s body found after fall from hotel balcony

by Campbell Gellie
23rd May 2020 6:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Police are investigating after a woman fell from a Sydney hotel balcony last night.

Emergency services were called to Sussex St about 8pm after reports of the fall from a balcony of the Hyatt Regency at Darling Harbour.

Police set up a crime scene at the hotel. Picture: Gordon McComiskie
Police set up a crime scene at the hotel. Picture: Gordon McComiskie

Police discovered the woman's body on arrival, but it was not known if she died from the fall.

As many as seven general duty crews, three forensic crews and at least one senior officer were at the scene.

Late last night police had not yet formally identified the woman.

Originally published as Woman's body found after fall from hotel balcony

body crime death police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Fate of Bundaberg’s Target

        premium_icon REVEALED: Fate of Bundaberg’s Target

        News The future of Bundaberg’s Target store has been confirmed in the wake today’s announcement that a number of stores would close or be rebranded as Kmart.

        Marland Law files injunction against Sunwater

        premium_icon Marland Law files injunction against Sunwater

        News THE directions hearing is scheduled for next week.

        Air Force aircraft set to soar across Queensland

        premium_icon Air Force aircraft set to soar across Queensland

        News If you look up you might catch a glimpse of the Royal Australian Air Force C-17A...

        Council considers restructuring sister city committee

        premium_icon Council considers restructuring sister city committee

        News THE committee influences the relationship between Bundaberg, and China and Japan.