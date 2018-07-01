Menu
WOMAN CAUGHT: Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were called to the property about 8.30am.
Breaking

Woman's arm caught in conveyor belt

Carolyn Booth
by
1st Jul 2018 10:09 AM

EMERGECNY services are working to free a woman after her arm was caught in a conveyor belt.

Paramedics and Queensland Fire and Emergency Service personnel are working to free the 30-year-old woman at a rural Alloway property.

The NewsMail understands the woman's arm is entangled in a piece of machinery and fireys are working to remove the part of the machine the woman's arm is caught in from the larger piece of equipment, before she can be transported to hospital.

The woman is expected to be taken to Bundaberg Hospital after emergency services were called to the address just after 8.30am.

More to come.

Bundaberg News Mail

