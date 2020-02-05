Woman’s angry reaction when cops raided massage parlour

A WOMAN who argued with police when they raided a Molendinar massage parlour alleged to be an illegal brothel has walked from court with a good behaviour bond.

Hui-Ying Chen, 36, pleaded guilty in the Southport Magistrates Court this morning to obstructing police.

Police prosecutor Chris Freeman dropped a charge of knowingly participating in prostitution as police did not have any evidence.

Mr Freeman said Chen was working at Blissful Body Massage at Crestwood Plaza when police conducted an undercover sting at the business about 6.30pm on September 6 last year.

Hui-Ying Chen leaves Southport Magistrates Court. Picture: Lea Emery.

He said an undercover officer was negotiating a massage with Chen when a second undercover officer was offered sexual services by a different employee at the massage parlour.

Both undercover officers then declared themselves as police officers.

Since the raid Blissful Body Massage has been temporarily declared an illegal brothel, effectively shutting the business down.

An application to make the declaration permanent will be heard later this month.

"The defendant constantly interrupted and warned if actions continued she would be arrested. After being warned she continued to be obstructive," Mr Freeman said.

The court was told Chen argued with officers and one saw her curl her tongue as if to spit. It was then Chen was placed under arrest.

"She struggled violently until she was placed in handcuffs," Mr Freeman said.

Chen, who represented herself in court, said she did not recall ever going to spit at the officer.

"I didn't know what I did," she said.

"I overreacted and I was nervous and I didn't know what was going on. I was too emotional and I regret my immature behaviour."

Magistrate Mark Howden placed Chen on a $300 good behaviour bond for six months.

"The police were there as part of an operation and their job isn't made any easier when people overreact," he said.

No conviction was recorded.