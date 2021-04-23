Menu
A US woman is accused of duping multiple people out of $130,000 by promising to the heal their relationship woes with witchcraft.
Woman’s alleged $130k ‘witchcraft’ scam

by Kenneth Garger, New York Post
23rd Apr 2021 11:41 AM

A Florida woman is accused of duping at least 10 people out of a combined $US100,000 ($A130,000) with the promise of healing their relationship woes through "witchcraft services", according to a police report.

The Spanish-speaking woman, named Rosalia, allegedly carried out the scheme between January and March after placing ads for her services in the Golden Gate and East Naples area, NBC 2 reported.

The ads, which promoted "spiritual/witchcraft services", appeared in free Hispanic newspapers, radio ads, on local Hispanic radio stations. Flyers were also in laundromats and stores, according to police.

"If you're having an argument with your wife/girlfriend, she can help you with your problems," the ads said, according to a police report obtained by the news station.

At least four of the victims gave Rosalia sums on money that she said she needed to cleanse, but never returned it.

One man, who told police Rosalia said she saw something "dark" in his life, forked over $US29,500 ($A38,000) so she could bless and multiply it, the report said.

But, she told the man there was "darkness in the money," and needed to cleanse it at her temple.

After that, she stopped answering his messages, the report said.

The victim told cops he did not think she would steal his cash.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Woman's alleged $130k 'witchcraft' scam

