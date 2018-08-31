Menu
Natalie was blocked from creating a social media account because of her name — and it’s more common that you’d think. Picture: Twitter
Offbeat

Woman blocked for ‘rude’ name

by Staff writers
31st Aug 2018 4:07 AM

A WOMAN has taken to social media to share her surprise - and amusement - after being blocked from a website due to her "offensive" last name.

Natalie Weiner, a sports journalist with SB Nation, found herself in a bizarre situation when she attempted to create a social media account with MaxPreps, a US company that lists information on high school sports leagues.

When typing the word "Weiner" into the correct field, the reporter received a message saying "offensive language discovered in the last name field".

Taking to Twitter with her entertaining predicament, Ms Weiner wrote: "This is without a doubt the best thing that has ever happened to me … I am weeping."

Ms Weiner was soon flooded with replies from other Twitter users with unfortunate names who came forward with their own daily struggles.

Apparently, it happens to people all the time whose names are deemed too rude for the internet.

Here's some of the hilarious reaction to Ms Weiner's dilemma.

 

 

 

 

 

 

At least Ms Weiner has a good sense of humour.

