CAR INTO TREE: Two young men were left trapped in their car after the vehicle slammed into a tree on the side of Hendon Deuchar Rd, Warwick.
Woman with broken leg cut from crashed vehicle this morning

Tahlia Stehbens
18th May 2019 2:41 PM
A BUNDABERG north woman who had to be cut from her car after losing control and crashing into trees is recovering at Bundaberg hospital.

A police spokeswoman said the single vehicle crash happened on Birthamba Rd, South Kolan, about 6am.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said they attended the incident where fireys worked to free the trapped 36-year-old woman.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the woman suffered cuts to her face and a fractured lower leg after becoming trapped by the brake pedals and accelerator.

"It took quite some time to free her,” he said.

It is believed the woman lost control of the vehicle and began fishtailing across the road before sliding sideways off the road into nearby trees.

Police said the crash was located by a passing motorist who came across the injured lady.

The woman is receiving treatment for her injuries.

