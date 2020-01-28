Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SEARCH AND RESCUE: An RACQ LifeFlight Rescue crew has found and winched a woman to safety, after she spent the night lost in a forest, south-west of Maryborough.
SEARCH AND RESCUE: An RACQ LifeFlight Rescue crew has found and winched a woman to safety, after she spent the night lost in a forest, south-west of Maryborough. RACQ LifeFlight
News

Woman winched to safety after spending night lost in forest

Carlie Walker
by
28th Jan 2020 11:54 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN has been winched to safety, after she spent the night lost in a forest, south-west of Maryborough.

The Bundaberg-based chopper was tasked by the Queensland Police Service, to search for the woman, around 7.30 this morning.

It's believed the woman and her companion had split up in the bush yesterday afternoon, when she became lost and disorientated. 

The rescue helicopter flew to her last known position and searched the area for around an hour, before the crew eventually spotted the woman, on a track. 

The Queensland Ambulance Service Critical Care Flight Paramedic was lowered down to assess her at the scene, before she was winched to the safety of the helicopter. 

The woman, aged in her 40s, was uninjured and in good health. 

She was flown to the Hervey Bay Hospital. 

More Stories

Show More
forest maryborough racq lifeflight
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cyclone watchers premature in suggesting Fraser Is landfall

        premium_icon Cyclone watchers premature in suggesting Fraser Is landfall

        News Peak cyclone season starts this weekend, and weather watchers yesterday found a model predicting a cyclone crossing at Fraser Is

        Bundaberg in line for drought relief funding

        premium_icon Bundaberg in line for drought relief funding

        News Bundaberg Regional Council will receive $1 million after today’s announcement there...

        Valued volunteer says goodbye to station

        premium_icon Valued volunteer says goodbye to station

        News Antionette is hanging up her ViP hat.

        Taxi driver basher's plan to move to Bundaberg

        premium_icon Taxi driver basher's plan to move to Bundaberg

        News Man plans to live in Bundaberg after jail release