Bride shares saddest wedding photo

A woman whose fiance was killed in the Lion Air plane crash has shared photos of herself in her wedding dress on the day the couple were meant to be married.

Hospital worker Intan Syari, 26, was engaged to flight JT610 passenger Rio Nanda Pratama, who was killed along with 188 others when their plane crashed into the Java Sea off Jakarta, minutes after takeoff.

The medical doctor was flying home to Pangkal Pinang after attending a conference in Jakarta.

The crash happened two weeks before the pair were due to be married, on Sunday, November 11, and days after they had shopped for their wedding outfits.

In a heartfelt post on her Instagram page, Ms Intan shared photos of herself in her wedding dress holding white roses on November 11.

In one image, a grieving Ms Intan held her wedding ring up to the camera.

"There is sadness that I cannot describe, but I have to smile for you. I shall not mourn. I have to stay strong like you always told me," she wrote.

Ms Intan shared with the Associated Press some of the last words from her fiance, in which he joked about coming home late and missing the wedding.

"We were just joking at that time," she said.

"He asked me to still wear my wedding gown that he chose for me on our wedding day, put on beautiful makeup and hold a white rose bouquet, take good photos and send them to him."

Alongside another photo of her and Dr Pratama's sister, she wrote: "Although you are not beside me, your sister was with me to fulfil your most beautiful last wish. I know you are happy up there …", according to the Strait Times.

Dr Pratama worked at Bakti Timah Hospital in Pangkal Pinang, where Ms Intan also worked in the finance department.

"He was a nice person and always wanted to help patients," Ms Intan told the Strait Times. "He always reminded me … that in the world, nothing is eternal."

The couple had known each other for 13 years after meeting at school, according to an Instagram post by their wedding planner, who went by the name of Adiela Organizer.

"Beautiful Intan Syari, a great, strong woman," she said.

"Dr Rio Nanda Pratama … filled every day of her life for 13 years. They knew each other since school. They were mates then friends, then close friends, and finally lovers who had a dream about getting married.

"But God had other plans."

Ms Syari's tribute comes as Boeing has been accused of not warning airline pilots of a new feature on its 737 MAX jets which may have contributed to Lion Air flight 610's tragic crash.

The Wall Street Journal reported there were concerns about the automated stall-prevention system on the American jet maker's MAX 8 and MAX 9 models, which was designed to stop flight crew mistakenly raising the nose of the plane dangerously high.

But it was about a week after Lion Air's 737 MAX 8 crashed that Boeing warned airlines of a potential fault in the new feature, which, under "unusual conditions, can push (the plane's nose) down unexpectedly and so strongly" it could result in a "steep dive or crash", according to the Journal.

Safety experts involved in the investigation said US aviation officials and airline pilots hadn't been told the new system had been added to the 737 MAX aircraft.

In a statement, Boeing said it was "confident in the safety of the 737 MAX".

Investigators are still searching for the cockpit recorder from the flight, which they hope will help them understand what caused the plane to crash.