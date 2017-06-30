22°
Woman who was fat shamed has last laugh

Emma Reid
| 30th Jun 2017 1:50 PM
SOCIAL FITNESS: Leah Hunt, Deanna McPhee, Leah Gastaldon and Sammy Wolff are part of Team Healthy Mummy at who run at Queens Park in Bundaberg.
SOCIAL FITNESS: Leah Hunt, Deanna McPhee, Leah Gastaldon and Sammy Wolff are part of Team Healthy Mummy at who run at Queens Park in Bundaberg. Paul Donaldson BUN240617RUN1

A BUNDABERG man has proposed to his girlfriend after she was fat shamed in Aldi.

Lisa, who only wishes to use her first name for fear of further ridicule, said the actions of others changed her.

She heard someone say "look at her” and then snigger, when she realised a family was targeting her with their heckling.

"It was at me, I tried to hurry up because I was close to breaking down,” she said.

"I saw them again and more laughing [and] by now I was in tears.”

She said she was unable to tell her partner, who was ahead of her, as a panic attack set in.

Lisa wasn't sure why they picked on her, thinking it may have been her clothes. Feeling shamed, the incident shook her self-esteem, until others stepped in.

When Lisa relived her ordeal on Facebook, women across Bundaberg were quick to slam the hurtful trio and offer Lisa their support.

Included in this network were women from the Healthy Mummy Support Facebook group.

After Lisa posted a photo of what she was wearing that day and asked why she was tormented, members of the group posted comments saying "you look beautiful” and "I think you look great”, which helped bolster her confidence.

Group member Leah Gastaldon is a Bundaberg mum who says you don't need to be a mother to join their support group.

She said she was saddened when she heard two young girls and their mother were the ones responsible for teasing Lisa about her weight.

"I was upset even more to know the girl's mother was there with the teenagers, who were pointing and laughing,” she said.

"Lisa has already lost 20kg since January.

"This was very devastating and really knocked her.”

The Facebook group decided to give Lisa's confidence a boost with a make-over.

On her anniversary with her partner, the group arranged for her to have her hair done by group member Kayla from Kayla's Expertease and for the couple to dine at a restaurant in Hervey Bay.

It was at dinner, that Lisa's partner asked her to marry him.

Mrs Gastaldon said Lisa was suprised by the proposal and would never forget the night.

She thanked all who came together to make her feel attractive again.

Topics:  aldi bundaberg fat fat shamed healthy mummy support facebook group overweight

