Woman who stalked Coast teen wants more freedom

A WOMAN accused of breaching a restraining order after being convicted of stalking her teenage neighbour has unsuccessfully tried to be granted more freedom while on bail.

Gina Rebecca Domburg was charged with the breach late last year after she allegedly went to a doctor not realising her 19-year-old victim worked in the same shopping centre.

She's also facing an additional count of stalking allegedly committed between November 2015 and September 2017 in Tewantin.

Domburg's original charges of stalking were committed between May and October last year and she was sentenced to two years' probation after pleading guilty.

During her previous sentencing, the Maroochydore Magistrate Court heard Domburg - then aged 52 - had subjected the teen to a "systematic barrage of anger and abuse", including calling her a "filthy, dirty girl" and a "slut".

She also yelled outside the victim's home, "I've been watching you for months, you never change your sheets".

Domburg was granted bail for her new charges on strict conditions which said she must live in Victoria and only return to Queensland for medical appointments and court hearings.

However, the court yesterday heard Domburg hadn't been doing a "very good job" of sticking to her bail.

Lawyer Ken Mackenzie said the bail conditions weren't "workable" for his client as she had to attend doctors in Queensland so frequently.

Mr Mackenzie also said a requirement for Domburg to report to police once a week made it difficult for his client to see her sick father, to which Magistrate Ron Madsen replied, "that's not my problem".

Mr Madsen said he wanted to speak with Domburg's doctor and adjourned the case until February 27.

Domburg is yet to enter a plea.