Crime

Woman who refused to stop for police fined $6K

Sarah Steger
by
8th Dec 2018 5:00 AM
A BUNDABERG woman has been fined more than $6000 and disqualified from driving for two years after she failed to stop for police.

On September 7, Jamie Rebecca Grills, 29, was in a car driving at North Bundaberg when patrolling officers indicated for the vehicle to pullover.

The court heard Grills had no intention of stopping the car and intentionally evaded police, who, after a short time, stopped their pursuit.

Three days later Grills was arrested for another matter, when she admitted she'd been the one driving on September 7.

She pleaded guilty to the offence, in addition to possessing a pipe, in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court yesterday.

Despite having previous drug utensil offences in her criminal history, both prosecution and defence submitted a fine was still an appropriate penalty for Grills's crimes, given she had no previous fail to stop charges on her record.

Her defence lawyer also said Grills had undergone "a fair bit of turmoil in her life recently”.

Magistrate Neil Lavaring fined her $6527 and disqualified her from driving for the minimum two years.

