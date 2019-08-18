Woman who eye-gouged security guard now a yoga enthusiast

A GLADSTONE woman who eye-gouged a security guard in a violent nightclub pile-on has transformed her life and is now a yoga enthusiast, a court was told.

A GLADSTONE woman who eye-gouged a security guard in a violent nightclub pile-on has transformed her life and become a yoga enthusiast, a court was told.

Alichia May Evans believed it was her sister being held on the floor by a security guard at a Brisbane nightclub in 2016 when she launched onto the back of the guard and gouged the woman's eye.

Almost three years after the fact Evans pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday to one count of assault occasioning bodily harm.

The court was told the 30-year-old woman was out clubbing with friends on October 29, 2016 when a fight broke out at The Beat nightclub.

The court was told security guards had to intervene and one of the people involved was pinned to the ground.

Evans "incorrectly assumed" the person pinned to the ground was her sister.

The court was told Evans "came running in and launched" herself onto the back of the security guard and used her fingers to gouge the guard's right eye.

Other security guards became involved and Evans' group was kicked out from the club.

The court was told the security guard's eye was scratched and she suffered a haemorrhage.

A warrant had been issued for Evans' arrest however she returned back to Gladstone and was only picked up by police in May 2019 for the offence.

Defence lawyer Bianca Hight said her client had completed a STEPS course to university to study psychology and was a yoga enthusiast.

Ms Hight told the court Evans' sister suffered from a serious medical condition and on the night of offending, Evans' was concerned for her sister's welfare who she believed was being pinned to the ground.

Ms Hight said Evans was mistaken and knew the decision to attack the security guard was "incredibly poor".

The court was told Evans had lived an "interesting life" working as a nanny in Switzerland and Northern Ireland before meeting her husband in India.

She found herself in Gladstone to care for her sister. The court was told Evans had no criminal history.

Evans was ordered to serve four months' jail suspended for nine months.

A conviction was recorded.