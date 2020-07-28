Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Michelle Heather Heath waved a knife at another motorist during a road rage incident at Yeppoon.
Michelle Heather Heath waved a knife at another motorist during a road rage incident at Yeppoon.
News

Woman waves knife at ‘slow driver’ in road rage incident

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
28th Jul 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 10:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN waved a knife at another motorist during a road rage incident at Yeppoon.

Michelle Heather Heath, 45, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on July 23 to possessing a knife in public.

The court heard that on March 29, a member of the public attended the Yeppoon Police Station and provided dashcam footage from their vehicle.

The vision of the incident on Adelaide Park Rd showed Heath, who was driving a blue Subaru, wave a knife out her window while pointing it in the direction of the motorist in front of her, while both were stopped at traffic lights.

When the lights turned green, Heath immediately overtook the vehicle in front by entering the wrong side of the road and accelerating.

While being questioned by police, Heath said on the day of the incident she had become frustrated with the other driver who was driving slowly and braking often.

Heath told police the knife was in her car as it was used to cut fruit.

Heath's solicitor said Heath had been to a doctor earlier that day and had received some upsetting news.

She said Heath had also recently dealt with the sudden loss of her husband from a heart attack.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke said Heath's behaviour was irresponsible but noted that it was out of character for her.

Heath was placed on six months' probation.

michelle heather heath possess knife road rage attack tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Court hears man kept bag of snakes to terrify partner

        premium_icon Court hears man kept bag of snakes to terrify partner

        News The Bundaberg Magistrates Court has heard how a man kept a bag of snakes in his backyard to frighten his partner.

        FRESH WARNINGS: Dangerous beach driving reported to police

        premium_icon FRESH WARNINGS: Dangerous beach driving reported to police

        News A number of reports of dangerous driving made to local police recently

        Alleged fatal crash driver facing string of other charges

        premium_icon Alleged fatal crash driver facing string of other charges

        News Robert Noel Fisher had other matters mentioned in Bundaberg Magistrates Court...

        How to save lives: Ultimate gift of life worth signing up to

        premium_icon How to save lives: Ultimate gift of life worth signing up to

        News Every year, Bundaberg supporters participate in the week-long campaign to raise...