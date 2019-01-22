Crash victim wants Prince Philip charged

Britain's Prince Philip arrives for the Queen's Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace, London, Wednesday December 19, 2018. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA via AP

THE passenger who broke her wrist in the car crash involving the Duke of Edinburgh says she wants Prince Philip to face prosecution if he is found to be at fault.

Emma Fairweather, speaking on British TV, also said the Duke is "highly insensitive and inconsiderate" after he was spotted driving while not wearing a seatbelt just days after the crash.

"There needs to be a decision as to whether Prince Philip and I are from the same walk of life here or not," she said.

"I feel that his treatment has not been the same as mine."

Ms Fairweather added that she was still waiting to give the police a statement. "I need somebody to understand that I still have medical concerns. I'm very worried that I haven't been asked for a statement from the police," she said.

She added that she had received a message from one of the Queen's ladies in waiting.

"She left me a voicemail that was just an hour or two before my interview with the papers became known … to say that the Queen wished me well, and that she would like to call me back but she was going out for the evening."

The scene near to the Sandringham estate where Prince Philip was involved in a car accident. Picture: AP

It comes as the family of the driver and baby whose car was hit by Prince Philip's Land Rover said: "They're lucky to be alive."

A relative said teacher Ellie Townsend, 28, who was in the Kia with her nine-month-old son and friend Emma Fairweather, had suffered "a traumatic ordeal", reports The Sun.

The relative added: "It's scary to think what could have happened.

"She's just still very shaken and wants to spend time with her son and husband Shaun. The pair of them are lucky to be alive.

"They are doing as well as can be expected after a traumatic event.

Queen Elizabeth attended church alone over the weekend with her husband nowhere to be seen. Picture: AP

Ms Townsend's family said she did not blame Philip, 97, for the smash, which occurred as he pulled onto a main road at the Queen's Sandringham Estate, Norfolk.

Her mum Deborah, 58, said: "We're just trying to get through it."

Ms Townsend was taken to hospital for treatment to a knee injury. Ms Fairweather, 46, broke a wrist.

Broken glass and car parts on the road side near the royals’ Sandringham estate. Picture: AP

Ms Townsend told The Sun that she had received a voicemail from the Queen's lady-in-waiting, who passed on her "warmest good wishes".

Buckingham Palace also said: "A full message of support was sent to both the driver and the passenger."

Prince Philip passed a breathalyser test and sight test following the smash.

But two days later he was spotted driving a replacement Land Rover without his seatbelt.

Norfolk Police later said they had spoken to the Prince about it, adding: "Suitable words of advice have been given to the driver."

- with The Sun