Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Woolworths sign generic.
Woolworths sign generic. Contributed
News

Woman walks out of Woolworths with $1200 in stolen goods

Sarah Barnham
by
26th Aug 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MOTHER who tried to steal more than $1200 in items from Woolworths has been warned next time she appears before a court she would go to jail.

Danielle Rebecca Kathleen Buxton pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to one count of stealing.

The Gladstone mother was at a Bundaberg Woolworths store when she loaded up her trolley with $1264 worth of items and left the store without paying.

The court was told staff members followed Buxton to the carpark and managed to retrieve the items.

Police were called and identified Buxton using CCTV footage.

Police spoke with Buxton on July 10 and she told officers she needed the items for herself and her child.

Magistrate Athol Kennedy told Bruxton if she came before a court for the same offending again, he would "put her in jail".

"I looked at the things in your trolley and you did need some of those things. But there are a lot of things here a child would have no value of," he said.

She was ordered to complete nine months of probation. A conviction was recorded.

court crime gladstonecourt gladstonecrime gladstone magistrates court
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Caravan park owner has tribunal application dismissed

    premium_icon Caravan park owner has tribunal application dismissed

    News A BUNDABERG caravan park owner has had an application against one of the park's long time residents dismissed by QCAT.

    Carer headbutts woman at pub after drinking game

    premium_icon Carer headbutts woman at pub after drinking game

    News Fight erupts during drinking game at the pub.

    55 students caught up in morning bus crash

    premium_icon 55 students caught up in morning bus crash

    News Second bus called in to pick up students

    Time to remove remaining brumbies: conservationist

    premium_icon Time to remove remaining brumbies: conservationist

    News "I have seen the usual inane reports of the do-gooders..."