Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has allegedly put his genitals in the mouth of his sleeping sister this afternoon before casually walking outside to mow the lawn.
A man has allegedly put his genitals in the mouth of his sleeping sister this afternoon before casually walking outside to mow the lawn.
Crime

Brother put his genitals in sleeping sister's mouth

by SAM FLANAGAN
19th Jun 2020 5:26 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A Townsville man has allegedly put his genitals in the mouth of his sleeping sister this afternoon before casually walking outside to mow the lawn.

It's believed the woman invited the man, alleged to be her brother, to come over and mow the lawn of her property this afternoon.

It's believed the woman was asleep inside her residence when she allegedly woke up to the man's violating her.

Emergency services got a call about 2.20pm this afternoon to attend the address.

Police identified the man mowing the lawn on their arrival and questioned him over the incident.

The Queensland Ambulance Service was also called to the address.

A Queensland Police spokesman confirmed an investigation is underway into the incident.

*For 24-hour sexual and domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.
 

Originally published as Woman wakes up to sibling's penis in her mouth

crime sexual assault violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Please don't let murderer out: Survivors' parole plea

        premium_icon Please don't let murderer out: Survivors' parole plea

        Crime Childers backpackers fire survivors and victims’s families send letters to the parole board, begging them to keep the convicted killer locked up.

        How you could spot the ISS above Bundy tonight

        premium_icon How you could spot the ISS above Bundy tonight

        News Here’s where you should cast your gaze for the next few nights if you want to see...

        • 19th Jun 2020 4:41 PM
        Council’s plan to pay respects to hostel fire victims

        premium_icon Council’s plan to pay respects to hostel fire victims

        News Tuesday will mark 20 years since the Childers Backpacker Hostel fire.

        Local news matters: support us and get a new tablet

        premium_icon Local news matters: support us and get a new tablet

        News We're offering a special deal to ensure the future of our news