Emergency services have rushed to a Yaroomba street this afternoon where a crash has left a woman trapped inside her car.
News

Woman trapped in wreckage of car rollover

Ashley Carter
by
7th Nov 2018 1:16 PM | Updated: 1:32 PM

EMERGENCY services have freed a woman after she was trapped in her car following a single-vehicle crash on the Sunshine Coast.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics were called to Yaroomba Dr at Yaroomba at 12.41pm where a car was on its side.

The woman was in a stable condition and no one else was involved.

Firefighters were able to free the woman without using cutting tools, a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said.

Crews made access to the woman through the boot of the car and assisted her onto a spinal board with QAS officers.

Police also attended the scene.

No delays were expected in the area.

