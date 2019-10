Paramedics have responded to a truck rollover on the Bruce Highway.

A FEMALE patient has been transported to Bundaberg Hospital after she was bitten by a dog.

The woman was transported to hospital in a stable condition and treated for wounds on her arms and face.

At 6.16am this morning, the incident occurred on Halpin St in Norville.

At this stage, it is unknown what breed of dog and if the woman was known to the dog or not.

More to come.