Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating after a woman tragically died in the North Burnett. File Photo.
The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating after a woman tragically died in the North Burnett. File Photo.
Breaking

Woman tragically killed in horror crash north of Eidsvold

Holly Cormack
28th Mar 2021 9:03 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating after a woman tragically died following a head-on crash in Cynthia this morning.

Initial investigations indicate around 11.20am, two cars collided near the Abercorn turn-off on the Burnett Highway.

Members of the public provided first aid to the occupants of the vehicles before emergency services arrived.

The driver and sole occupant of one of the cars, an 18-year-old Monto woman, was transported to Eidsvold hospital for treatment.

The driver of the second car, a 53-year-old Tanah Merah woman, died at the scene.

Forensic Crash Unit is continuing its investigations.

Anyone with information or dashcam vision of the crash is urged to contact police.

cynthia fatal north burnett crash 2021 north burnett fatality

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        TRAFFIC DELAYS: Highway closed after serious crash

        Premium Content TRAFFIC DELAYS: Highway closed after serious crash

        News Paramedics assessed two people at the scene.

        UPDATE: One person airlifted to hospital after crash

        Premium Content UPDATE: One person airlifted to hospital after crash

        News The Bundaberg RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Helicopter has been tasked to the incident.

        Malaysian national detained after ABF operation

        Premium Content Malaysian national detained after ABF operation

        News More than 40 warning notices were issued across Bundaberg for seasonal workers in...