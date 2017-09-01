Woman told to get off drugs as John Wayne, mint sauce stolen

Reporter Ross Irby has wander-lust mixed with a sense of adventure, spending way too many years roaming about Australia, its back roads and off-shore foreign lands. Enjoys a yarn, story telling and tales, along with curiosity to find out about the lives and (mis)adventures of others. An off-beat sense of humour, not taking it all too seriously, along with big doses of flexibility/adaptability whatever the situation is the best way to go. You have to have the life experiences to have empathy...

BUNDABERG woman Julie Nebe has been told by a magistrate that she must face reality and get off drugs after being jailed for stealing and drug offences.

Nebe, 39, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to 14 offences including: stealing petrol and a bottle of mint sauce from a servo on May 4; stealing shoes on February 18 after a previous conviction; stealing a John Wayne wall ornament on May 17; trespass; stealing a wrist watch on August 4; possession of marijuana; failing to dispose of a needle and syringe; and four charges of entering premises to steal; and receiving tainted property.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Grant Klaassen said some of the offences happened at Chemist Warehouse in Gympie.

He said Nebe has an extensive drug history and had been sentenced to jail terms before.

Offences for dishonesty began in 2016, Snr Cnst Klaassen saying she had convictions for stealing a mobile phone at a hotel, and a bicycle from Hinkler shopping centre.

And at the time of the offences she had been on parole for previous offences (until August 26) and been returned to custody on July 7.

Defence lawyer, Lavonda Maloy said Nebe began using marijuana then methamphetamine at 17 to help with anxiety and other conditions.

The offences happened while Nebe was homeless, and stole the shoes because she had none at the time.

No reason was given for the John Wayne steal.

Mrs Maloy said Nebe had also been approached to steal items for cash which she foolishly accepted because of a lack of monies to provide food and shelter.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin told Nebe her reality was she needed to stop taking drugs and while being drug free when in custody, it would not be easy for her when released.

Ms Merrin said she still needs insight into her problem and would need supervision, counselling and access to services to help her.

Nebe was sentenced to 12 months jail and to lesser jail terms and given a parole eligibility date of November 30 from when she can apply.