Woman to face court after police check handbag, find cocaine

A WOMAN aged 45 will face court on charges of drug possession.

Police intercepted the Avenell Heights woman driving a yellow Holden Commodore sedan on Duncraigen St at 1am on Saturday.

Police said the woman made admissions to police that she had a small amount of marijuana in her back pocket and provided it to police.

A further search of her handbag inside the vehicle revealed a small red box.

Inside the red box was a number of clip seal bags.

Police said two the bags contained cocaine totalling 1.1g and others contained methylamphetamine.

The woman will appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on September 2.