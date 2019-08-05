Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bundaberg Court House.
Bundaberg Court House. Brian Cassidy
Crime

Woman to face court after police check handbag, find cocaine

Geordi Offord
by
5th Aug 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN aged 45 will face court on charges of drug possession.

Police intercepted the Avenell Heights woman driving a yellow Holden Commodore sedan on Duncraigen St at 1am on Saturday.

Police said the woman made admissions to police that she had a small amount of marijuana in her back pocket and provided it to police.

A further search of her handbag inside the vehicle revealed a small red box.

Inside the red box was a number of clip seal bags.

Police said two the bags contained cocaine totalling 1.1g and others contained methylamphetamine.

The woman will appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on September 2.

buncourt cocaine
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Mum's mission to help kids after predator kills child

    premium_icon Mum's mission to help kids after predator kills child

    Community DURING her visit to Bundaberg, Sonya Ryan and her team at The Carly Ryan Foundation reached 3000 students.

    Family of medical workers save man's life at wedding

    premium_icon Family of medical workers save man's life at wedding

    News A family banded together to save the life of a family friend

    The story behind this business's bright new Bundy mural

    premium_icon The story behind this business's bright new Bundy mural

    Business Have you spotted this stunning wall mural in the CBD?

    Government moves to stop mining delays

    premium_icon Government moves to stop mining delays

    Environment Mining approval review ordered so Adani debacle not repeated