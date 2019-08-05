Woman to face court after police check handbag, find cocaine
A WOMAN aged 45 will face court on charges of drug possession.
Police intercepted the Avenell Heights woman driving a yellow Holden Commodore sedan on Duncraigen St at 1am on Saturday.
Police said the woman made admissions to police that she had a small amount of marijuana in her back pocket and provided it to police.
A further search of her handbag inside the vehicle revealed a small red box.
Inside the red box was a number of clip seal bags.
Police said two the bags contained cocaine totalling 1.1g and others contained methylamphetamine.
The woman will appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on September 2.