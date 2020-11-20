Woman to appear in Bundy court after alleged meth ring bust

19 people have been charged in relation to Operation Romeo Porcelain, including a 42-year-old woman from Moolboolaman, near Gin Gin. Photo: File.

19 people have been charged in relation to Operation Romeo Porcelain, including a 42-year-old woman from Moolboolaman, near Gin Gin. Photo: File.

A 42-year-old woman from Moolboolaman, near Gin Gin, was among 19 people charged with a total of 174 offences following a recent methylamphetamine trafficking investigation.

Longreach detectives started Operation Romeo Porcelain in March last year after a tip-off from Crime Stoppers.

Officer in Charge of Longreach Criminal Investigation Branch Detective Sergeant Brett Long said police found meth, MDMA, cannabis, more than $9000 in cash as well as weapons such as a flick knife, knuckledusters, ammunition and an electric conductive device.

"Over time we were able to uncover [an alleged] system of trafficking methylamphetamine that was purchased in the South East corner and transported via a number of different methods to Longreach where a distribution network was in place," Det Sgt Long said.

Among the 19 people charged was a 32-year-old Longreach man charged with three counts of trafficking, as well as 86 counts of supplying dangerous drugs, as well as weapons offences.

A 40-year-old Longreach man was charged with drug trafficking, possession of property obtained by trafficking, two counts of attempt to possess dangerous drugs and 11 counts of supplying dangerous drugs.

While a 19-year-old Longreach man was also charged with trafficking and 10 counts of supplying dangerous drugs.

All three Longreach men are due to appear in the Longreach Magistrates Court on January 19, 2021.

The 42-year-old Moolboolaman woman was charged with trafficking dangerous drugs, two counts of possession of dangerous drugs, five counts of supplying dangerous drugs as well as a weapon offence.

She is expected to face the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on December 18.

Operation Romeo Porcelain is now closed but anyone with information is encouraged to contact Policelink here or on 131 444 or visit Crime Stoppers anonymously here on by phoning 1800 333 000.

Quote this reference number: QP 2002375721.