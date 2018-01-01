Woman threatens to cut man's 'kaka' in half

Reporter Ross Irby has wander-lust mixed with a sense of adventure, spending way too many years roaming about Australia, its back roads and off-shore foreign lands. Enjoys a yarn, story telling and tales, along with curiosity to find out about the lives and (mis)adventures of others. An off-beat sense of humour, not taking it all too seriously, along with big doses of flexibility/adaptability whatever the situation is the best way to go. You have to have the life experiences to have empathy...

A MOTHER was jailed following a series of domestic violence offences against her former partner including biting him and threats to cut off his "kaka".

Bundaberg Magistrates Court heard that when the offences took place in July and October, her child was five-years-old.

Appearing from jail via video-link, Tanya Mathews, 30, pleaded guilty to seven charges, including four counts of contravening a domestic violence protection order; assault causing bodily harm - domestic violence offence and going armed to cause fear - domestic violence offence.

Police prosecutor Andrew Blunt outlined the various domestic violence breaches incidents - one where she stood outside the man's home at 6am yelling obscenities.

The man said he was sick of her "wrecking his life" and called Bundaberg police.

In another incident, Senior Constable Blunt said she attacked the man in his backyard, causing him to fall to the ground.

Mathews had bitten him three times on the shoulder and forearm, "grabbed his genitals and pulled hard" saying, "If I can't have you no one will."

Snr Cnst Blunt said Mathews (weeks later) went to his house and yelled "I'll kill you all."

Then was seen by the man to pull out a knife while yelling: "I'll jump your gate and cut your kaka in half."

"He saw her drop the knife in long grass across the road but police were unable to find any knife," Snr Cnst Blunt said.

She also rode her push bike to his house, stripped naked while yelling and screaming abuse at him.

In another incident she threatened to kill him when he found her in the backyard.

Snr Cnst Blunt said Mathews went to the man's house a number of times.

Defence lawyer Mat Maloy said Mathews was a rouseabout who did fencing and farm work.

She had been diagnosed with a mental illness now being treated, and been in an on-off relationship with the man for four years.

"They live on the same side of the street four doors apart," he said.

Mr Maloy said the domestic violence was not one-sided and the man went to her house many times.

Things went bad and alcohol played a part in the context of what was a volatile relationship, according to Mr Maloy.

Mr Maloy said Mathews had already spent 55 days in pre-sentence custody.

Magistrate Neil Lavaring convicted Mathews only on some offences, and sentenced her to 56 days' jail with release to 12 months' supervised probation.