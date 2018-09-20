Menu
Crime

Woman threatened with scissors in evening carjacking

Rae Wilson
by
20th Sep 2018 3:15 AM

A MAN threatened a woman with scissors in a Maroochydore street before driving off in her car with another man.

Police allege the carjacking occurred after the woman exiting her vehicle in a carpark on Amaroo Street about 7.20pm.

A man approached the woman and demanded she hand over her keys.

The woman attempted to walk away from the man when he threatened her with a pair of scissors and took the keys.

The man then fled the scene with another male person in the woman's vehicle.

No one was injured during the incident.

Police are investigating an armed robbery and ask anyone with information to phone Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

