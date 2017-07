DRUG CHARGES: Jessica Cooke told police she forgot about the "pinch” of ice she had in her pocket.

OLD marijuana leaf and a pinch of the drug ice she had "forgot” cost Jessica Cooke $650 after fronting court.

Cooke pleaded guilty to two counts of drug possession, having drug utensils and property suspected of being used in a drug offence on June 18.

Cooke told police she had forgotten about the ice that was in her pocket during a search of her house.

Lawyer Lavonda Maloy said the marijuana was unusable old leaf that Cooke had been about to throw out.