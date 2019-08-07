Woman tells Bundy police she injected ice before driving

DRUG CHARGES: A woman has been charged with multiple drug offences after being intercepted by police.

A BUNDABERG woman has received multiple drug charges after being intercepted by police yesterday.

About 3.50am officers intercepted the 46-year-old on Scotland St and performed a random drug test which found a relevant drug in her system.

The woman allegedly admitted to police she had injected ice earlier that night.

Police then conducted a search of the vehicle where they allegedly found three uncapped syringes, a clip seal bag with marijuana and another with marijuana seeds.

Utensils and electric scales were also allegedly found along with 13 clip seal bags containing a combined total of 4.9gms of white crystal believed to be ice or meth.

The woman was taken back to the Bundaberg Police Station for further testing.

She was charged with multiple offences including possession of a dangerous drug, possession of utensils, and driving under the influence of drugs.

She will appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on September 26.