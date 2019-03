Emergency Services responded to a single-vehicle rollover on Yandaran Rd.

A WOMAN has been hospitalised in a single-vehicle rollover.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said the patient sustained minor injuries when the vehicle she was travelling in on Yandaran Rd rolled about 10pm yesterday.

The woman was later taken to Gin Gin Hospital.