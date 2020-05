A woman was taken to Bundaberg Hospital after a crash this morning in Bundaberg Central.

A WOMAN was taken to Bundaberg Hospital after a crash in Bundaberg Central this morning.

Paramedics were called to the two vehicle crash at the corner of Barolin and George Sts at 8.45.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the woman was in a stable condition with some arm pain.