Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Townsville woman taken to hospital after snake bite.
Townsville woman taken to hospital after snake bite.
Health

Woman taken to hospital after snake bite

by TESS IKONOMOU
22nd Dec 2018 11:29 AM

A WOMAN was rushed to hospital after she was bitten by a snake at the Castle Hill lookout car park.

A QAS spokesman said paramedics arrived on scene to treat the woman in her 20s after being bitten on the leg about 7.23pm Friday night.

The woman was transported to the Townsville Hospital in a stable condition.

The type of snake is currently unknown.

The spokesman said so far 13 had been bitten by snakes in November, and about 92 in the past year.

There's been an increase in bites from the previous year, with about 70 reports in 2017.

castle hill editors picks hospital snake bite townsville woman

Top Stories

    Qantas's soaring airfares on Bundy mayor's radar

    premium_icon Qantas's soaring airfares on Bundy mayor's radar

    Business BUNDABERG Mayor Jack Dempsey hopes to board a flight of development with Qantas.

    Southerners drive Bundy's property market to new heights

    premium_icon Southerners drive Bundy's property market to new heights

    Property Panicked southerners turn to golden climate of more affordable Bundy

    Jewel developer responds after Minister's call-in decision

    premium_icon Jewel developer responds after Minister's call-in decision

    Business 'We jumped through hoops to make this happen'

    Lawyer clashes with magistrate in bail application stoush

    premium_icon Lawyer clashes with magistrate in bail application stoush

    Crime Solicitor intervenes, calls for change in DV hearing

    Local Partners