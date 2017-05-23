Woman taken to hospital after rolling car

BUNDABERG emergency services were called to an accident at Lowmead last night.

On arrival at the scene, at about 8pm, they found a vehicle rolled over on Gorge Rd.

Bundaberg ambulance crews transported a woman to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

Other ambulance news from around the state.

Hemmant - structure fire

Paramedics are on standby for QFES at a structure fire on Boolarra Street. No reported patients or injures at this stage.

Ashmore - motorcycle and vehicle incident

Paramedics attended a reported motorcycle and vehicle incident on Cotlew Street and Currumburra Road just before 5.50am. One patient was transported in a stable condition to Gold Coast University Hospital.

East Brisbane - bicycle and vehicle incident

A man in his 40s with hip a shoulder injuries was transported in a stable condition to Princess Alexandra Hospital after a bicycle and vehicle incident on Caswell Street and Stanley Street just after 5am.

Labrador - fall

A female patient was transported in a stable condition to Gold Coast University Hospital with back pain after a reported fall through a bridge on Frank Street and Marine Parade at 9.45pm.

Lower Daintree - pedestrian and vehicle incident

One patient was transported in a stable condition to Mossman Hospital after a reported pedestrian and vehicle incident on Cape Tribulation Road at 9.25pm.

Eumundi - fall from ladder

A man in his 60s was transported in a serious but stable condition to Sunshine Coast University Hospital after a reported fall from ladder at a private residence at 8.44pm.

Murrumba Downs - two-vehicle crash

One patient was transported in a stable condition to Redcliffe Hospital after a reported two-vehicle crash on Dohles Rocks and Ogg Roads at 8.41pm.

Collingwood Park - two-vehicle crash

Paramedics were called to a two-vehicle crash on Duncan Street and Namatjira Drive at 6.22pm. One patient was transported in a stable condition to the Princess Alexandra Hospital, two patients were transported in stable conditions to Ipswich Hospital.

The Gap - fall from bicycle

One patient was transported in a stable condition to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital after a reported fall from bicycle on Bennett Road at 6.19pm.

Mermaid Beach - post immersion

A male child was transported in a stable condition to Gold Coast University Hospital after a post immersion at a location on the Gold Coast Highway at 6.14pm.