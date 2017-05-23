Woman taken to hospital after rolling car

BUNDABERG emergency services were called to an accident at Lowmead last night.
On arrival at the scene, at about 8pm, they found a vehicle rolled over on Gorge Rd.
Bundaberg ambulance crews transported a woman to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.
Other ambulance news from around the state.
Hemmant - structure fire
Paramedics are on standby for QFES at a structure fire on Boolarra Street. No reported patients or injures at this stage.
Ashmore - motorcycle and vehicle incident
Paramedics attended a reported motorcycle and vehicle incident on Cotlew Street and Currumburra Road just before 5.50am. One patient was transported in a stable condition to Gold Coast University Hospital.
East Brisbane - bicycle and vehicle incident
A man in his 40s with hip a shoulder injuries was transported in a stable condition to Princess Alexandra Hospital after a bicycle and vehicle incident on Caswell Street and Stanley Street just after 5am.
Labrador - fall
A female patient was transported in a stable condition to Gold Coast University Hospital with back pain after a reported fall through a bridge on Frank Street and Marine Parade at 9.45pm.
Lower Daintree - pedestrian and vehicle incident
One patient was transported in a stable condition to Mossman Hospital after a reported pedestrian and vehicle incident on Cape Tribulation Road at 9.25pm.
Eumundi - fall from ladder
A man in his 60s was transported in a serious but stable condition to Sunshine Coast University Hospital after a reported fall from ladder at a private residence at 8.44pm.
Murrumba Downs - two-vehicle crash
One patient was transported in a stable condition to Redcliffe Hospital after a reported two-vehicle crash on Dohles Rocks and Ogg Roads at 8.41pm.
Collingwood Park - two-vehicle crash
Paramedics were called to a two-vehicle crash on Duncan Street and Namatjira Drive at 6.22pm. One patient was transported in a stable condition to the Princess Alexandra Hospital, two patients were transported in stable conditions to Ipswich Hospital.
The Gap - fall from bicycle
One patient was transported in a stable condition to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital after a reported fall from bicycle on Bennett Road at 6.19pm.
Mermaid Beach - post immersion
A male child was transported in a stable condition to Gold Coast University Hospital after a post immersion at a location on the Gold Coast Highway at 6.14pm.