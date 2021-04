Two women were involved in a crash at Kalkie on Saturday night.

Two women were involved in a crash at Kalkie on Saturday night.

Emergency crews rushed to Kalkie after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday.

Two women were assessed following the incident, that happened at the intersection of Bundaberg Ring Road and Telegraph Road at 6.08pm. One was taken to Bundaberg Hospital stable with minor injuries, in a stable condition.

The second declined transport to hospital.

Originally published as Woman taken to hospital after Ring Road crash