ROAD CRASH: A woman was the only person in the car when it crashed on Guy St. Scott Powick

A 60-YEAR-OLD woman was reportedly taken to Warwick Hospital last night after a single-vehicle crash on Guy St.

Police were called to the scene between Percy and Grafton Sts about 8.30pm.

The woman was the only person in the vehicle when the crash occurred.