Woman taken to hospital after bodysurfing incident

UPDATE 12.55pm: A WOMAN who was injured while bodysurfing at Agnes Water this morning has been taken to hospital.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said paramedics attended the scene at Tom Jeffrey Memorial Park and treated the woman, who was in her 40s.

"She was transported to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition suffering neck pain and for spinal precautions," the spokesman said.

According to Queensland Health statistics, paramedics attend on average more than 100 similar incidents involving bodysurfing injuries every year.

As the tide gets lower, Surf Life Saving Australia recommends talking to local lifesavers about where the safest locations are for bodysurfing.

On low tide, sandbanks can be only centimetres deep with water, increasing the likelihood of a wave pitching a bodysurfer headfirst into the sand, potentially causing neck and spinal injuries, or in the worst case scenario, paraplegia.

Dr Elena How has researched bodysurfing and surfboard riding injuries and said the odds were much more likely to be injured in the surf without a board.

"The odds of presenting with a neck injury from bodysurfing are 7.9 times more likely than surfboarding so it would be a very good idea if the local authorities started providing some relevant educational information for visitors," Dr How told a Royal Australasian College of Surgeons Annual Scientific Congress.

