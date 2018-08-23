Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Woman taken to Bundaberg Hospital after a cow charged at her
Woman taken to Bundaberg Hospital after a cow charged at her Matthew Deans
News

Woman taken to hospital after being charged by cow

Sarah Steger
by
23rd Aug 2018 8:25 AM | Updated: 8:25 AM

A 60-YEAR-OLD woman was taken to Bundaberg Hospital yesterday after a cow charged at her.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman told the NewsMail paramedics responded to the incident at Mt Steadman late last night.

She said the woman suffered chest and hip injuries and was treated on scene.

A LifeFlight rescue helicopter was requested and later airlifted the 60-year-old to Bundaberg Hospital.

She was transported in a stable condition.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow.

bundaberg hospital editors picks emergency hospital paramedics qas
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    LAWSUIT: Local tourism business owner sued for $200K

    premium_icon LAWSUIT: Local tourism business owner sued for $200K

    Business THE co-owner of 1770 Reef-Great Barrier Reef Eco Tours is being sued for more than $200,000.

    Wife's crash at busy roundabout spurs man into action

    premium_icon Wife's crash at busy roundabout spurs man into action

    News Close encounter prompts husband's call for guard rails at ditch

    Is the LNP at risk in its heartland?

    premium_icon Is the LNP at risk in its heartland?

    Politics Locals have their say on LNP leadership

    Local Partners