Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The woman was showering in a her home during a thunderstorm when she was hit by an electrical shock.
The woman was showering in a her home during a thunderstorm when she was hit by an electrical shock.
Weather

Woman struck by lightning in shower

27th Feb 2020 5:26 PM

A woman has been struck by lightning as she showered in a Gold Coast home during an electrical storm.

The woman was washing herself shortly after midday when she received an electrical shock.

"We attended a private residence at 12.02pm for a female who felt a minor shock while in the shower during a storm," a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

"She had no injuries and was transported to Robina Hospital in a stable condition as a precaution."

It is generally recommended that you stay out of the shower and away from other plumbing - including washing dishes - during thunderstorms, due to the risk of lightning strike.

Experts also advise people stay off corded phones (mobile phones are OK) and refrain from using computers or other electronic equipment in electrical storms.

lightning strike storms weather

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Businesses respond to Bundy's calls for local chains

        premium_icon Businesses respond to Bundy's calls for local chains

        Business BUNDY locals love having new and fun places to go. We asked them which businesses they wanted to come to the region and then went to those businesses to ask.

        Do not enter the water: Lifeguards close beach

        Do not enter the water: Lifeguards close beach

        News LIFEGUARDS have closed the beach in Agnes Water.

        REVEALED: 30 Bundaberg suburbs and their drug crime stats

        premium_icon REVEALED: 30 Bundaberg suburbs and their drug crime stats

        News Police data shows what offences are happening where

        NAMED: Six Wide Bay child porn offenders

        premium_icon NAMED: Six Wide Bay child porn offenders

        News Men who have faced court over child offences